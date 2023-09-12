Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Notícias

Espera-se que o iPhone 15 Pro Max tenha um preço mais alto

ByGabriel Botha

12 de Setembro, 2023
Espera-se que o iPhone 15 Pro Max tenha um preço mais alto

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

Definições:
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

Fontes:
– Nenhum URL fornecido.

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Notícias

Anunciado Football Manager 2024: novos recursos e data de lançamento revelados

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Notícias

O iPhone 15 Pro e o iPhone 15 Pro Max: uma visão geral dos modelos mais recentes

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Notícias

O OM System Tough TG-7: uma nova adição à série de câmeras compactas robustas

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Apple anuncia iPhone 15 e iPhone 15 Pro no evento anual de lançamento

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apresentando os Arquivos de Tipografia Canadenses: Um Recurso Digital para a História Tipográfica do Canadá

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple lançará iOS 17 e iPadOS 17 em 18 de setembro

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astrônomos descobrem evidências de oscilações acústicas bariônicas no Universo

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários