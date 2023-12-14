Perigos de confiar em previsões de inteligência artificial: revelando a verdade

Artificial intelligence has become a prominent tool for predicting future outcomes in various industries. Whether it’s banks using AI to determine loan repayments, hospitals predicting disease risks, or auto insurance companies calculating accident probabilities, the reliance on algorithms seems to solve many societal problems. However, the reality is that deploying AI can lead to disastrous consequences due to issues like data leakage and sampling bias.

Researchers, such as Sayash Kapoor from Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy, warn about the potential dangers of relying blindly on AI. Kapoor has uncovered numerous instances of faulty predictions within scientific research that has been published without considering real-world applicability. Despite the sheer volume of machine learning code in research papers, these findings often fail to translate into practical advancements.

The consequences of flawed AI predictions can have far-reaching implications. Tens of thousands of Dutch parents were falsely accused of fraud due to an algorithm’s erroneous outputs. Another alarming example involved an algorithm designed to identify hospital patients at high risk of sepsis, but its tendency to generate false alarms and miss genuine cases raised serious concerns.

The prevalence of these issues across different fields is striking. Kapoor asserts that hundreds of research papers showcase similar shortcomings in machine learning. The reliance on AI should not be blindly accepted without critically assessing its limitations and potential pitfalls.

As the debate surrounding AI and its applications continues, it is crucial for researchers and practitioners to address the shortcomings of AI predictions. Transparency and accountability are essential in ensuring that algorithms are thoroughly tested, validated, and subject to rigorous ethical standards. Only by understanding and rectifying these issues can the promise of AI be fully realized without compromising the well-being of individuals and society as a whole.