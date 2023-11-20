Descubra listas de reprodução colaborativas e muito mais no Apple Music com iOS 17.2

Apple Music has unveiled two exciting new features with the release of iOS 17.2 (currently in beta): collaborative playlists and the automatic “Favorites” playlist. While Spotify has traditionally been known for its social features, Apple Music is catching up by introducing collaborative playlists.

To access the new automatic “Favorites” playlist, simply navigate to Library > Playlists in Apple Music, and swipe down until you find the auto-generated Favorites playlist.

But let’s delve into the main highlight of iOS 17.2 – collaborative playlists – and explore how they work.

To start using Apple Music’s collaborative playlists, make sure you have the iOS 17.2 beta installed on your iPhone or iPad. Once you have the beta version running, open Apple Music and follow these steps:

1. Tap on the ‘Library’ tab at the bottom, and then select ‘Playlists’.

2. Choose a playlist that you’ve created or create a new one (please note that this feature currently only works with your own playlists, not with Apple Music’s curated playlists).

3. Tap on the icon with three dots, located in the top right corner of the screen.

4. Select the ‘Collaborate’ option, which should be the second option from the top.

5. You can now determine whether or not collaborators need to be approved.

6. Tap ‘Start Collaboration’ to invite people to join your playlist.

7. To manage the collaboration settings, return to the playlist and tap on the three dots icon again. You will find the ‘Manage Collaboration’ option.

Once you’ve enabled collaboration, anyone you share the playlist link with will be able to edit and reorder songs, as well as change the name and photo of the playlist.

This new feature opens up exciting possibilities for music discovery and sharing with friends. Give it a try and let us know what you think in the comments!

Perguntas frequentes

Can I use collaborative playlists on Apple Music with the iOS 17.2 beta?

Yes, you can use collaborative playlists on Apple Music with the iOS 17.2 beta. Just follow the steps outlined above to get started.

Can I collaborate with others on Apple Music’s curated playlists?

Currently, the collaborative playlist feature only works with playlists that you have created. You cannot collaborate with others on Apple Music’s curated playlists.

Do collaborators need to be approved?

You have the option to approve collaborators or allow them to start collaborating immediately. This choice is up to the playlist creator.

Can collaborators edit the name and photo of the playlist?

Yes, once someone has been invited to collaborate on a playlist, they can edit the name and photo of the playlist, along with rearranging and adding songs.