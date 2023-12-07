Famous Movies Filmed in North Carolina

North Carolina has long been a favorite location for filmmakers, offering a diverse range of landscapes and settings. From coastal cities to small towns and stunning mountain ranges, the state has provided the backdrop for many famous movies. Here are some of the most iconic films shot across North Carolina.

Wilmington, located on the coast, has been a particularly popular filming destination. One notable film shot in Wilmington is “Iron Man 3,” where Tony Stark grapples with his battle with PTSD. The movie utilized various locations in Wilmington, including Wrightsville Beach and the Cape Fear River.

Another cult classic filmed in Wilmington is “Empire Records,” a 90s coming-of-age film about a group of young employees fighting to save their record store. The titular storefront in the movie is recognizable as Rebellion, a popular restaurant and bar in downtown Wilmington.

Horror fans may recognize Wilmington as the setting for “The Conjuring,” a chilling supernatural film. The city’s churches, including the First Baptist Church and St. James Episcopal Church, played a significant role in the movie’s filming.

Moving to Southport, another coastal town in North Carolina, “Safe Haven” was filmed there. The movie follows a woman who starts a new life in a small town and falls in love with a widower. Many romantic scenes were shot in Southport, including the Ports of Call Bistro.

In the Triangle region, Bull Durham remains one of the most famous films shot in North Carolina. Set in the world of Minor League Baseball, the movie explores the complexities of relationships and the pursuit of dreams. Filming took place at various locations, including the University of North Carolina.

Heading west, the mountains of North Carolina provided the backdrop for “The Hunger Games.” The dystopian film features a young woman’s fight for survival in a world of oppression. Much of the arena scenes were filmed in the beautiful DuPont National Forest.

These are just a few examples of the many movies filmed in North Carolina. The state’s diverse landscapes and welcoming communities have continuously attracted filmmakers, bringing a touch of Hollywood to the Tar Heel State.