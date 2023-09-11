Vida urbana

Microsoft trabalhando em papéis de parede animados com tecnologia de IA para Windows 11

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11 de Setembro, 2023
Microsoft is rumored to be developing AI-powered live wallpapers for Windows 11, which could enhance the overall user experience. These live wallpapers would utilize AI technology to adjust depth perception and create a more interactive desktop environment. The wallpapers would appear more “alive” by moving or shifting in response to cursor movements or device activity.

Reports suggest that Microsoft may introduce a “parallax effect” in an upcoming update, which would make the wallpaper appear to move slightly slower than the content on top of it, adding depth and immersion. These AI-enhanced wallpapers are expected to work well with both touch-enabled devices like tablets and traditional mouse movements.

Microsoft has been investing heavily in AI technologies, evident from the integration of Bing Chat into the Windows search function. The introduction of live wallpapers is another example of Microsoft’s commitment to incorporating AI into their products. While the feature may not perform as smoothly on older hardware, it is anticipated to deliver a smoother and more engaging experience on newer laptop or desktop PCs.

This news coincides with Microsoft’s upcoming event on September 21, where updates for Surface devices and Windows Copilot are expected to be announced. It remains to be seen if this AI-powered live wallpaper feature will be included in the upcoming products or added later through future updates.

Sources: Windows Latest

