Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Ubisoft revela por que a data de lançamento do XDefiant está adiada

ByRoberto André

12 de Setembro, 2023
Ubisoft revela por que a data de lançamento do XDefiant está adiada

Ubisoft’s highly anticipated first-person online shooter, XDefiant, has hit a roadblock in its development process. The game, which combines various Ubisoft franchises into a shared universe shooter, failed an important first-party certification test in August, leading to a delay in its release.

In a blog post by Ubisoft’s Executive Game Director Mark Rubin, he explained that games must undergo certification and compliance checks by console manufacturers, such as Sony and Microsoft, to ensure they meet platform requirements and function properly. XDefiant fell short during this process, and as a result, Ubisoft cannot provide a definite release date for the game.

Rubin disclosed that Ubisoft began the certification process in July and received the initial results in August, revealing the compliance issues that needed to be addressed. The development team has been working on fixing these issues for the past few weeks and is preparing to submit an updated build for certification at the end of September.

If the build passes certification without any problems, XDefiant may potentially be released in September. However, Rubin acknowledged the possibility of a conditional pass, which would require a day-one patch to meet final compliance standards. This would result in a release date pushed into October.

Rubin’s transparency regarding the failed certification test is part of Ubisoft’s commitment to open communication with the community. XDefiant’s development has involved player feedback and real testing through beta phases rather than traditional marketing events. Ubisoft aims to release the game “as soon as we can” and promises to provide updates when more information becomes available.

While delays in game development are not uncommon, Ubisoft’s decision to share this information showcases their dedication to transparency and listening to player feedback. XDefiant remains highly anticipated, and fans can look forward to experiencing a unique blend of Ubisoft franchises in a compelling online shooter.

Fontes:
– Ubisoft blog post by Mark Rubin

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Japão desenvolverá motor de foguete movido a metano para lançamento em 2030

16 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Tecnologia

A promoção Discover Samsung: Adquira o Samsung SmartThings Station por apenas US$ 1!

16 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

A arte de organizar: abandonar o excesso

16 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Ciência

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

22 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

22 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

22 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astonishing Discovery: Sand-Like Material Flows Uphill

22 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários