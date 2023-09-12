Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Smartwatch TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS à venda por US$ 297

ByMampho Bréscia

12 de Setembro, 2023
Smartwatch TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS à venda por US$ 297

The TicWatch Pro 5 Wear OS Smartwatch is currently on sale for $297, down from its original price of $350. This marks the second-ever price cut since the smartwatch launched earlier this year. The TicWatch Pro 5 offers at least two full days of battery life per charge and features a rotating crown along with a 48mm OLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip, it includes various health monitoring technologies such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen level monitoring.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter Discounted to $75

The Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter is now available for $75, down from its usual price of $90. This is the lowest price we have seen since January. The MA1 adapter allows you to upgrade your car’s existing entertainment unit with wireless Android Auto support. Instead of having to physically connect your smartphone to the car, you can pair it wirelessly for a more seamless experience. The adapter plugs into your car via USB-A, adding convenience and ease of use to your daily commute.

Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds on Sale for $80

The Skullcandy Rail ANC Earbuds are currently on sale for $80, a discount from their regular price of $100. These earbuds feature active noise cancellation, providing a more immersive audio experience. With a battery life of up to 38 hours and multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds also come with 12mm drivers for powerful sound and onboard Tile tracking for added convenience.

In addition to these deals, 9to5Google offers information on the best trade-in deals for Android smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking to upgrade your device or recycle your used devices for cash, be sure to check out their recommendations.

Sources: TicWatch, Motorola, Skullcandy

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tecnologia

Códigos de resgate BGMI para 13 de setembro: receba recompensas emocionantes para Battlegrounds Mobile India

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Códigos de resgate BGMI para 13 de setembro: receba recompensas emocionantes para Battlegrounds Mobile India

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Acer XV242F: um novo monitor de jogos de 540 Hz chega ao mercado

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários