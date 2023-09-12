Vida urbana

Tecnologia

Apresentando a Daylist do Spotify: sua trilha sonora pessoal do dia

Vicky Stavropoulou

12 de Setembro, 2023
Apresentando a Daylist do Spotify: sua trilha sonora pessoal do dia

Spotify has recently introduced a new feature called Daylist, which transforms your day into a curated playlist. With Daylist, you can now have the perfect soundtrack to accompany your daily activities. Here’s everything you need to know about this innovative tool.

Daylist is designed to enhance your music listening experience by tailoring playlists to specific moments throughout the day. Whether you’re starting your morning routine, heading to work, hitting the gym, or winding down before bed, Spotify’s Daylist can provide the perfect musical backdrop.

To find your Daylist, simply open the Spotify app and navigate to the “Made For You” section. Here, you’ll discover a collection of playlists customized to match your unique preferences and habits. Daylist will be featured alongside your other personalized playlists, making it easily accessible.

What sets Daylist apart from other playlists is its ability to adapt based on your listening habits and the time of day. Spotify’s algorithms take into account factors such as your favorite genres, recently played tracks, and listening history to curate a tailored playlist that reflects your mood and activities for each specific time block.

Daylist also gives you the option to customize your listening experience further. You can manually add or remove songs from the playlist, ensuring that every track aligns perfectly with your taste and vibe.

Overall, Spotify’s Daylist is an exciting addition to the music streaming platform, providing users with a personalized soundtrack to accompany their day. Whether you’re a morning person, a night owl, or somewhere in between, you can now enjoy the perfect playlist that seamlessly fits your lifestyle.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

