Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Spotify lança “Daylist” para personalizar recomendações musicais com base na hora do dia

ByGabriel Botha

12 de Setembro, 2023
Spotify lança “Daylist” para personalizar recomendações musicais com base na hora do dia

Spotify has introduced a new feature called “daylist” that offers personalized music recommendations based on the time of day. Unlike previous features such as Niche Mixes and AI DJ, daylist is a single playlist that is updated throughout the day to match the listener’s habits and preferences.

The aim of daylist is to recognize that people’s music preferences may vary depending on the time of day or the activity they are engaged in. Spotify understands that the music you enjoy during your morning commute may not be the same as what you want to listen to during an evening wind-down.

“Daylist updates frequently, bringing together the niche music and microgenres you typically stream at certain times of the day and week. You’ll get new tracks at every update, plus a new title that sets the mood of your daylist,” explained a Spotify spokesperson.

To access daylist, users can search for “daylist” on Spotify and discover what their specific day and time reveals about their listening habits. The playlist will feature music that aligns with the user’s preferences during that particular time of day. Spotify will also provide a title for each daylist that captures the mood or theme associated with the recommended tracks.

For example, if a user’s music taste on Monday afternoons leans towards “cinematic” and “wistful,” Spotify’s daylist will populate with songs that match this description. The title of the daylist might be “yearning wistful Monday afternoon.” The playlist will consist of new tracks as well as familiar songs based on the individual’s streaming history.

Spotify’s introduction of daylist suggests that the popular streaming platform is continuously seeking new ways to engage its users and provide a personalized experience. By tailoring playlists based on the time of day, Spotify hopes to encourage users to spend more time on the platform and discover new music that suits their changing moods and activities.

Sources: Mashable

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone série 15 com carregamento USB-C e novo Apple Watch

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Uma jornada ao ultra profundo: o próximo teste de jogo de Ember Sword promete uma experiência de RPG envolvente

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone série 15 com carregamento USB-C e novo Apple Watch

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Uma jornada ao ultra profundo: o próximo teste de jogo de Ember Sword promete uma experiência de RPG envolvente

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Panerai apresenta passaporte digital baseado em NFT para relógios

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários