MTV faz parceria com Snapchat para votação no Video Music Awards

ByGabriel Botha

11 de Setembro, 2023
MTV has collaborated with Snapchat to allow users to vote for a Video Music Awards category through Snapchat’s Lenses feature. By leveraging Snap’s Camera Kit, the entertainment company will integrate augmented reality (AR)-based experiences into the award show. Once the three finalists are selected for the Best New Artist category, users can utilize a special Lens created by Saucealitos to cast their votes by signaling one, two, or three using their fingers to select an artist. Although it remains uncertain whether the number of votes received through Snapchat will have a significant impact on the final tally, they will be included in the overall count.

In addition to the voting feature, MTV has also announced that an AR Moonperson will appear throughout the POV VMA livestream with fan-submitted selfies. Previously, the entertainment company used a traditional method of having people submit selfies via a form prior to the event. This year, users can also try an AR Moonperson effect that projects the Moonperson into their own homes. By selecting a selfie from their camera roll, they can witness the Moonperson floating around with their face visible in the visor.

Snapchat, primarily popular among the 13 to 24 age group, is an ideal platform for MTV’s target audience. Although Snapchat featured the previous year’s VMAs on its Stories page, this collaboration marks the first official partnership between Snapchat and MTV for an award show. Snapchat has previously partnered with music festivals, artists on tours, and sports tournaments to introduce AR experiences to fans.

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has been increasingly focusing on branded and AR-based camera solutions to drive revenue. In March, the company launched AR Enterprise Services (ARES), offering tools such as AR Try-On and 3D product viewing. In April, Snap introduced the AR Mirrors product under ARES, allowing brands to integrate their technology into physical spaces. Through collaborations with Live Nation and music festivals, Snap has continued to expand its AR experiences to engage users in innovative ways.

By Gabriel Botha

