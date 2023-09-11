Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Descubra a promoção Samsung: as melhores ofertas em telefones, TVs e muito mais

ByRoberto André

11 de Setembro, 2023
Descubra a promoção Samsung: as melhores ofertas em telefones, TVs e muito mais

The Samsung Discover sale is now open to all after a brief early access period. With a wide range of products on offer, including phones, TVs, appliances, wearables, and other top tech, there’s something for everyone.

One standout deal is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, available from $399 with an eligible trade-in. In addition to the discounted price, customers will also receive a free double storage upgrade. This is an excellent opportunity to get one of Samsung’s flagship phones at a fantastic low price, though a premium modern device is required for the trade-in.

For those on a tighter budget, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is available from $124.99. This includes an automatic $75 rebate on the original price of $449.99, as well as up to $250 enhanced trade-in credit. The Galaxy A54 is a well-made and fully-featured smartphone that offers great value for money.

In addition to phones, the Discover Samsung sale also features deals on TVs. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to $4,000 on QLED, OLED, and 8K TVs. Whether you’re looking for a high-quality picture, vibrant colors, or the latest technology, there’s a TV deal for you.

With more offers and flash deals set to be launched in the coming days, it’s worth browsing the full Discover Samsung sale to find the best deals that suit your needs. Keep an eye out for our updates throughout the week as we highlight the top offers.

Fontes:
– Tech Radar
– Samsung Discover Sale
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy A54
– QLED, OLED, and 8K TVs

(Note: The source article and direct URLs have been removed as per the instruction.)

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Devialet lança novos fones de ouvido sem fio Gemini II

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

O Apple iPhone Pro Max 15: as pessoas vão atualizar?

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone de próxima geração com porta de carregamento universal

12 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Devialet lança novos fones de ouvido sem fio Gemini II

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

O Apple iPhone Pro Max 15: as pessoas vão atualizar?

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astronauta Loral O'Hara será lançada na Estação Espacial Internacional

12 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Astronauta Frank Rubio e tripulação retornarão à Terra após um ano no espaço

12 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários