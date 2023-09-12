Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Avanço em material isolante topológico tem potencial para eletrônica avançada e computação quântica

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de Setembro, 2023
Avanço em material isolante topológico tem potencial para eletrônica avançada e computação quântica

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

Fontes:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone série 15 com carregamento USB-C e novo Apple Watch

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Uma jornada ao ultra profundo: o próximo teste de jogo de Ember Sword promete uma experiência de RPG envolvente

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone série 15 com carregamento USB-C e novo Apple Watch

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Uma jornada ao ultra profundo: o próximo teste de jogo de Ember Sword promete uma experiência de RPG envolvente

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Panerai apresenta passaporte digital baseado em NFT para relógios

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários