Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Primeape é uma escolha competitiva em Pokémon GO?

ByGabriel Botha

12 de Setembro, 2023
Primeape é uma escolha competitiva em Pokémon GO?

As the Mankey Spotlight Hour approaches in Pokémon GO, trainers are eager to know if Primeape, the evolved form of Mankey, is viable in the game’s competitive and raiding scene. To determine this, several factors must be considered.

Firstly, Primeape is a pure Fighting-type creature, making it weak against Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type attacks, and resistant to Dark, Bug, and Rock-type attacks. Its highest stat is its attack, which is an impressive 207. While its other stats are lower, this doesn’t classify it as a glass cannon.

In player versus player (PvP) battles, Primeape performs decently in special cups but falls short when compared to top fighters like Scrafty and Medicham, who have access to Power-up Punch. In the Great League, Primeape is outclassed, and in the Ultra League, its dated moveset holds it back.

However, for those determined to use Primeape, a moveset of Counter, Cross Chop, and Night Slash is recommended for coverage. Alternatively, Close Combat can be used for maximum damage.

In player versus environment (PvE) raids, Primeape fares poorly due to the existence of Machamp. While it can be used in weaker Three-Star raids, its effectiveness is limited compared to Five-Star raids. For raiding purposes, Close Combat, Ice Punch, and Night Slash are ideal charged attacks depending on the boss players want to battle.

In conclusion, while Primeape may not be the most competitive pick in Pokémon GO, it can still be used effectively in specific situations. Trainers who are interested in adding Primeape to their collection for Pokedex completion can still find value in acquiring this creature.

Fontes:

– A Companhia Pokémon

– Sportskeeda

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Como encomendar o iPhone 15: um guia completo

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Tecnologia

Códigos de resgate BGMI para 13 de setembro: receba recompensas emocionantes para Battlegrounds Mobile India

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

Como encomendar o iPhone 15: um guia completo

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Notícias

Novo iPhone 15 e Apple Watch lançados pela Apple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

Trabalhando 5.3 dias: o custo do iPhone 15 Pro nos EUA

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Explorando os recursos interessantes do iOS 17 e macOS Sonoma

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários