Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Veronica Beard comemora campanha de outono com jantar na Fashion Week

ByGabriel Botha

11 de Setembro, 2023
Veronica Beard comemora campanha de outono com jantar na Fashion Week

Veronica Beard recently hosted a fashion week dinner at Veronika, the restaurant at Fotografiska, to celebrate the launch of their fall campaign. The dinner was co-hosted by cofounders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, along with Laura Brown. Notable guests included Martha Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Rachel Brosnahan and sister Lydia Brosnahan, Zoey Deutch, Lily Rabe, Aurora James, Candice Huffine, and Sutton Foster.

The brand’s fall campaign was prominently displayed throughout the restaurant, with campaign imagery and the brand’s fall mantra-slash-headline: “Breaking news: Women want clothes they can actually wear.”

Mindy Kaling, a fan of the brand, expressed her admiration for Veronica Beard’s flattering clothing. She stated that the blazers are particularly suitable for her writer side. She had also attended the Ralph Lauren show and the U.S. Open during fashion week.

During the dinner, guests were pleasantly surprised when servers presented them with silver platters containing key rings. These key rings could be exchanged at “coat check” for a Veronica Beard emblem blazer, complete with a monogrammed pocket-square.

For those looking to explore more from the brand, a charitable shopping event will be co-hosted by Laura Brown at the SoHo boutique later in the week to benefit AIDS nonprofit (Red).

Veronica Swanson Beard addressed guests at the start of the dinner, emphasizing the brand’s focus on looking good, feeling good, and doing good. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate the fall season in the fast-paced fashion industry.

In agreement with Swanson Beard, Veronica Miele Beard highlighted the importance of making others feel good, stating that looking good and doing good can go hand in hand.

Source: This article is based on the source article “Veronica Beard Celebrates Fall Campaign With Fashion Week Dinner” by Emily Mercer for WWD.

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

Tecnologia

O Partido Pheu Thai desenvolve carteira digital para estímulo econômico

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Tecnologia

O iPhone 15 Pro e Pro Max: uma nova era para jogos móveis

12 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Explorando Arte e Design no Palette Club of Midland

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Notícias

Ataque cibernético atinge a rede meteorológica, deixando os canadenses sem previsões meteorológicas

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

O Partido Pheu Thai desenvolve carteira digital para estímulo econômico

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Espere chuvas dispersas em Louisville esta noite

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Explorando a vida faminta pela luz solar na Terra e a busca por vida alienígena

12 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários