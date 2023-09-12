Vida urbana

Novo controlador sem fio Xbox Astral Purple agora disponível para encomenda

ByMampho Bréscia

12 de Setembro, 2023
Microsoft is releasing a new color variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller called Astral Purple. The controller features a deep purple front casing, matching thumbsticks and buttons, and a white back. The triggers, bumpers, and D-pad are black. Gamers who are in the market for a new Xbox controller and love the color purple can now preorder the Astral Purple controller, priced at $64.99 / £59.99, from the Microsoft Store. It is expected to launch on September 19.

Microsoft has been introducing various new color designs for Xbox controllers over the past year. Some of the previous releases include the Sunkissed Vibes controller, the Stormcloud Vapor controller, and the Velocity Green controller. However, the most unique and unconventional controller Microsoft offered was the pizza-scented TMNT controller.

Gamers and fans of Xbox will appreciate the option to add a splash of purple to their gaming setup with the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller. With its aesthetically pleasing design, Microsoft continues to provide a variety of color choices to suit individual preferences. Preordering the controller ensures that fans will be among the first to own this new addition to the Xbox controller lineup.

