Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

IBM e Parle Products colaboram para acelerar a transformação digital usando nuvem e IA

ByMampho Bréscia

12 de Setembro, 2023
IBM e Parle Products colaboram para acelerar a transformação digital usando nuvem e IA

IBM and Parle Products have announced an expanded collaboration to drive digital transformation in the food and beverage industry. As part of this collaboration, Parle Products, one of India’s leading biscuit and confectionary manufacturers, will leverage IBM’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance its operations, product development, and customer experience.

With the use of cloud computing, Parle Products aims to streamline its supply chain management, optimize production processes, and improve overall operational efficiency. By leveraging AI technologies, the company can gain valuable insights from data analytics, enabling better decision-making and enhanced product development.

This collaboration will also focus on enhancing Parle Products’ customer experience by leveraging AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These technologies will enable Parle Products to provide personalized recommendations, respond to customer queries in real-time, and deliver a seamless and engaging customer experience.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive innovation in the food and beverage industry by exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies have the potential to improve traceability, ensure product safety, and enable more efficient supply chain management.

Overall, this collaboration between IBM and Parle Products exemplifies the power of digital transformation in revolutionizing the food and beverage industry. By harnessing the capabilities of cloud computing and AI, Parle Products can achieve operational excellence, drive innovation, and deliver superior customer experiences.

Fontes:
– IBM: https://www.ibm.com/in-en
– Parle Products: http://www.parleproducts.com/

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Apresentando o novo iPhone 15: especificações, recursos e preços

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Tecnologia

Novas linhas de iPhone e Apple Watch reveladas pela Apple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Os usuários do OnePlus 11 na Índia e na América do Norte agora podem experimentar o OxygenOS 14 Beta 14 baseado em Android 1

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Notícias

Um vislumbre do isolamento dos astronautas em uma missão hipotética a Marte

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Danuri Moon Orbiter da Coreia do Sul captura imagem da missão lunar Chandrayaan-3 da Índia

13 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Apresentando o novo iPhone 15: especificações, recursos e preços

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Novas linhas de iPhone e Apple Watch reveladas pela Apple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários