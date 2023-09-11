Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Compreendendo o Sandbox de privacidade do Google: o futuro do rastreamento de dados do usuário

ByRoberto André

11 de Setembro, 2023
Google recently introduced a new suite of features called the Privacy Sandbox, which represents a significant shift in how Chrome tracks user data for advertising purposes. This change replaces the traditional use of third-party cookies with a new system that taps directly into a user’s browsing history to gather information on advertising “topics.”

Previously, first-party cookies were used to provide a personalized browsing experience, while third-party cookies allowed advertisers to track users across different websites. However, these third-party cookies were often seen as invasive in terms of privacy.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox aims to address these privacy concerns by providing a more transparent and controlled system for ad tracking. Instead of cookies, Chrome now offers advertising Topics, which are high-level summaries of a user’s browsing behavior that companies can access to serve ads on specific subjects. Other features include Protected Audience, which enables remarketing, and Attribution Reporting, which collects data on ad clicks.

While Google positions the Privacy Sandbox as a way to improve user privacy, there are differing opinions on its impact. On one hand, tracking technology can enhance user experience by providing personalized recommendations and reminders. On the other hand, some users may be uncomfortable with this level of surveillance.

If you prefer to avoid tracking altogether, there are alternatives available. Specialized non-tracking browsers like DuckDuckGo and Brave prioritize user privacy. Additionally, Safari and Firefox already block third-party cookies by default.

For those using Google Chrome, the Privacy Sandbox settings can be found under Settings > Ads privacy. Users can toggle each section on or off individually, depending on their preferences. It’s worth noting that disabling these features may impact the collection and sharing of user data.

In a world where internet services are often free, it’s important to acknowledge that the cost may come in the form of personal data. As users, we should consider and evaluate our choices regarding online privacy and data sharing.

Fontes:

– “Google rolls out controversial Privacy Sandbox to Chrome users” (The Conversation)

– “What Is the Privacy Sandbox?” (Google Chrome Help)

