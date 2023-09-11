Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

“Exadelic”: A Sci-Fi Novel That Blends Tech and Thriller

ByRoberto André

11 de Setembro, 2023
“Exadelic”: A Sci-Fi Novel That Blends Tech and Thriller

“Exadelic,” a sci-fi novel by Jon Evans, former TC contributor, captures the essence of the tech ecosystem with its Bay Area setting and reference-rich narrative. While drawing comparisons to “Ready Player One,” the book aims to surpass its limitations by addressing broader themes and plotlines.

In “Exadelic,” readers are immersed in an AI-driven deep tech conspiracy that holds the fate of the planet. The plot evolves from a potboiler techno-thriller, following a tech executive targeted by a rogue AI, to a twisty narrative rooted in today’s technological and ethical zeitgeist. The book explores themes like out of control AI, unscrupulous venture capitalists, and the nature of reality, all of which resonate with TechCrunch’s reporting.

The story takes unexpected turns, showcasing the author’s imagination and clever storytelling. While the novel can be enjoyed as a thrilling beach read, it heavily relies on the Bay Area tech heyday zeitgeist, which may limit its broader appeal. Evans draws from his extensive knowledge of the startup, tech, and investment worlds, as well as early 2000s San Francisco, appealing to readers familiar with these subjects.

However, the novel wrestles with the solipsism of extrapolating an expansive story from a single moment and perspective. Similar to sci-fi works from the 1960s that envisioned futures based on outdated technology, “Exadelic” seems rooted in the present, lacking a visionary outlook. While some readers may embrace the nostalgia and find enjoyment in the book’s original combination of concepts, others may recognize the limitations.

Overall, “Exadelic” offers a fun and thought-provoking ride through a world driven by technology and intrigue. While it may not push the boundaries of the genre, it captures the essence of the Bay Area tech scene and engages readers with its thrilling plot and clever references.

Source: The article is based on the source article from TechCrunch. No URL provided.

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Tecnologia

Xbox lança novo controlador sem fio Astral Purple

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Apple apresenta iPhone série 15 com carregamento USB-C e novo Apple Watch

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Uma jornada ao ultra profundo: o próximo teste de jogo de Ember Sword promete uma experiência de RPG envolvente

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Notícias

iPhone 15 Pro: preço e disponibilidade

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Tim Cook: o líder visionário que leva a Apple a novos patamares

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Notícias

Apresentando a Ferrari KC23: uma especial única somente na pista

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

Streamers que são banidos por influência: os prós e os contras, de acordo com Amouranth

13 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários