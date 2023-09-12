Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Tecnologia

Vigilantes da UE buscam feedback sobre a proposta da Microsoft para aquisição da Activision Blizzard

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de Setembro, 2023
Vigilantes da UE buscam feedback sobre a proposta da Microsoft para aquisição da Activision Blizzard

European Union regulators are requesting input on Microsoft’s revised plans to obtain UK regulatory approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The European Commission, which already greenlit the deal in May, is soliciting feedback from gaming companies to determine if Microsoft’s latest proposal to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority would be pro-competitive.

Sources familiar with the matter report that the proposed remedy for the UK is aimed at convincing the CMA to reverse its initial veto of the transaction. Under the new proposal, Ubisoft Entertainment SA would be granted the rights to distribute Activision games. This remedy would apply worldwide, except in the European Economic Area.

The European Commission expressed its interest in monitoring the developments in the UK closely and evaluating their potential impact on the EU case. However, Microsoft has not yet commented on these latest developments.

The CMA is expected to make its decision on the takeover by October 18th. EU watchdogs are closely observing the situation, and additional feedback from gaming firms will play a crucial role in determining the path forward for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This article is based on information sourced from Bloomberg.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Tecnologia

New Features Coming to Android Auto and Cars with Google Built-in

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Tecnologia

Introducing the iPhone 15: New Features and Updates

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Tecnologia

France Orders Apple to Halt Sales of iPhone 12 Due to Excessive Radiation Levels

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Tecnologia

New Features Coming to Android Auto and Cars with Google Built-in

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

Introducing the iPhone 15: New Features and Updates

13 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Notícias

AI-Generated Personal Correspondence Results in Negative Reactions: Study

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Tecnologia

France Orders Apple to Halt Sales of iPhone 12 Due to Excessive Radiation Levels

13 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários