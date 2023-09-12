Vida urbana

BeXide Studio apresentará jogo não anunciado na Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByRoberto André

12 de Setembro, 2023
BeXide, the reputable studio known for its popular games such as Doko Demo Issyo and Super Bullet Break, has announced that it will be exhibiting an unannounced title for the PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC (Steam) platforms at Tokyo Game Show 2023. This highly anticipated game will be showcased alongside BeXide’s previously announced game, Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to play both Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights and the undisclosed title at the “Indie Games Corner” booth. As a special treat for players, BeXide will be offering exclusive Tokyo Game Show 2023 acrylic key holders for Persha and the Magic Labyrinth: Arabian Nyaights, as well as a separate original novelty for the newly announced game.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 24 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. This highly regarded gaming event attracts industry professionals, gaming enthusiasts, and media from around the globe, providing a platform for developers to showcase their latest creations.

BeXide’s decision to present an unannounced game at Tokyo Game Show 2023 has generated significant excitement among fans and the gaming community. With the studio’s track record of delivering enjoyable and innovative gaming experiences, the anticipation for this new title is at an all-time high.

