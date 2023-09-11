Apresentando a BMW M 1000 RR: um novo nível de desempenho

The BMW S 1000 RR has long been considered a shining star in the world of supersport bikes, setting the benchmark for contemporary performance. However, BMW has now taken things to a whole new level with the introduction of the M 1000 RR. This impressive machine proves that there is always room for improvement, even when you’re at the top of your game.

The M 1000 RR comes with some noteworthy enhancements, making it stand out above its predecessor. However, these enhancements do come with a hefty price tag, making the M 1000 RR one of the most expensive production motorcycles on the market today. In Malaysia, it commands a significant RM 289,500, while in the US, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $37,990.

One of the standout features of the M 1000 RR is the M Competition Package, which offers remarkable upgrades for enthusiasts. This package includes an anodized aluminum swing arm, M Brake and Clutch Levers, Brake Lever Guard, M Endurance Chain, and M Rider Footrest. The M Carbon wheels not only enhance the bike’s style but also reduce unsprung weight, resulting in improved handling and responsiveness on the road or track.

Underneath its impressive exterior, the BMW M 1000 RR boasts a formidable chassis design, finely tuned for the demands of the racetrack. It is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder four-stroke engine, protected by the M Engine Protector for added durability. The engine features BMW’s ShiftCam technology, offering variable intake camshaft control. This technology optimizes performance across various RPM ranges, delivering an impressive 212 horsepower at 15,000 rpm and 79 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm.

In terms of technology, the M 1000 RR comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch TFT display and an OBD interface for the standard M GPS-Laptrigger. Furthermore, riders have the option to customize their bike with a selection of optional accessories, including different windshields, the M Datalogger, and the M Cover Kit.

The BMW M 1000 RR continues to impress not only with its performance but also with its iconic color scheme of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red. With its remarkable enhancements, this supersport bike raises the bar and sets a new standard in high-performance motorcycles.

Fontes:

– BMW M 1000 RR Official Website

– Motorbike Magazine