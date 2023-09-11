How to Quickly Earn Credits in Starfield

Starfield, Bethesda’s latest space exploration game, revolves around the acquisition of credits to purchase equipment, upgrade your spacecraft, and hire crew members. While there are several methods to earn credits in the game, many of them are slow and inefficient for those who don’t want to spend real money. Here are some of the quickest ways to legally amass credits in Starfield:

1) Unlock the Commerce skill

The Commerce skill is essential for buying and selling goods in Starfield. By investing skill points into Commerce, you can unlock a range of benefits, such as a shopping discount, increased sale profit, and more. As you develop this skill further, the discounts and profit boosts become even more significant.

2) Loot strategically

In Starfield, there are items to collect everywhere you go. However, not all items are valuable enough to justify their weight. Due to limited carrying capacity, it’s important to carefully evaluate the value of an item in relation to its weight before deciding whether or not to take it.

3) Level up the Scavenging skill

The Scavenging skill in Starfield allows you to not only discover hidden treasures but also find valuable items in containers. As you advance in Scavenging, you’ll come across rarer and more valuable items, providing a lucrative opportunity to earn credits while exploring.

4) Take assignments from all Mission Boards

Mission boards in various settlements and factions offer side quests that reward you with credits. Completing these missions can earn you significant credit rewards, and each faction’s mission board will have unique missions aligned with their goals.

5) Build outposts

Establishing outposts on planets requires some effort, but the rewards are worth it. By configuring your outposts to produce valuable resources, you can accumulate a wealth of resources that can be sold for credits. The more outposts you manage, the greater your potential profits will be.

6) Sell any extra ships you have

If you have more starships than you can handle, consider selling them through a Ship Technician. While there may be a small cost to register your vessel, selling extra ships can result in substantial returns and free up space for more profitable ventures.

7) Complete faction missions

Embarking on faction missions not only advances the game’s story but also provides generous credit rewards. These missions align with your chosen faction’s goals and offer an excellent way to bolster your credits along the way.

8) Progress through the linear mission progression

Completing campaign missions is a straightforward way to earn credits. Most missions provide monetary compensation, and some even offer rare items as rewards. Make sure to prioritize these missions to earn both credits and valuable resources.

9) Sell survey data

As you explore different planets, take the time to scan the local flora, fauna, and geological features. Each scan adds to your survey data collection, which can be sold for credits to Vladimir Sall, a member of the Constellation faction.

10) Utilize console commands (cheats) cautiously

If you’re willing to bend the rules, console commands in Starfield can provide instant wealth in the form of credits. However, using cheats may prevent you from earning achievements later in the game, so use them wisely.

In conclusion, credits are essential in Starfield. By employing these methods, you can quickly earn credits without resorting to spending real money or breaking any rules.

Sources: Bethesda