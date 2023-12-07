Pesquisa por Exoluas: Novo Estudo Questiona Reivindicações Anteriores

A recent study conducted by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research and the Sonnenberg Observatory raises doubts about the existence of moons orbiting exoplanets Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b. Previous claims suggested that these two exoplanets had evidence of moons, making them a rarity among the more than 5,300 known exoplanets. However, the new study concludes that interpretations of the observations without considering the presence of moons are more accurate.

To further investigate the possibilities of exomoons, the researchers developed a computer algorithm called Pandora. This algorithm assists in the search for exomoons and can analyze space-based astronomical observations to identify potential moon candidates. The prevailing assumption is that distant star systems could also have planets with moons, similar to our own solar system. In fact, apart from Mercury and Venus, all other planets in our solar system are orbited by one or more moons.

The challenge in detecting exomoons lies in their size and the difficulty of finding them. Exomoons are considerably smaller than their host planets, making them harder to detect. To streamline the search process, the researchers made their algorithm available to all researchers as open-source code. However, when they applied the algorithm to the observations of Kepler-1625b and Kepler-1708b, they were unable to confirm the presence of exomoons.

In the case of Kepler-1708b, the researchers found that scenarios without a moon fit the observational data just as well as scenarios with a moon. The study concludes that the probability of a moon orbiting Kepler-1708b is lower than previously believed. Similarly, the researchers suggest that Kepler-1625b is unlikely to have a giant companion.

While the search for exomoons continues, this study calls into question previous claims and highlights the challenges in detecting these small celestial bodies. Further research and improved methods will be necessary to conclusively determine the presence of exomoons around exoplanets.