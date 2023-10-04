Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

China lança espaçonave Xuntian para aprimorar esforços de pesquisa astronômica

ByMampho Bréscia

4 de Outubro, 2023
China lança espaçonave Xuntian para aprimorar esforços de pesquisa astronômica

China is gearing up for a significant project that will bolster its astronomical research efforts and strengthen the utilization of its space station complex. The spacecraft, known as Xuntian, is set to be launched in the near future. Also referred to as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope or the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST), Xuntian will co-orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

With a sizable two-meter diameter primary mirror, Xuntian is expected to surpass NASA’s renowned Hubble Space Telescope. Its close proximity to the Chinese space station will allow for periodic maintenance by Chinese astronauts. The Xuntian telescope has a projected mission lifespan of 10 years, but it may be extendable.

Engineered to capture high-definition panoramic views of the universe, Xuntian will have a spatial resolution comparable to that of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, Xuntian’s observational capacity will far exceed Hubble’s, boasting a field of view over 300 times larger.

The chief designer of the China manned space program, Zhou Jianping, describes Xuntian as the most important scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program. It is highly anticipated by the Chinese astronomical community and represents state-of-the-art technology in astronomy.

Equipped with five observation instruments, including the Xuntian module, the terahertz module, the multichannel imager, the integral field spectrograph, and the extrasolar planetary imaging coronagraph, Xuntian will greatly enhance China’s capabilities in exploring the cosmos.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of the Xuntian spacecraft signifies China’s dedication to advancing its presence in space exploration and astronomical research. With its superior observational capacity and state-of-the-art technology, Xuntian is poised to contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe.

Fontes:
– Espaço.com

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

Caltech comemora nomeação de Phil Hopkins como investigador Simons

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Novo estudo lança luz sobre o mistério das primeiras galáxias

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

Os entusiastas da astronomia podem testemunhar a chuva de meteoros Draconídeas neste fim de semana

7 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Você perdeu

Ciência

Caltech comemora nomeação de Phil Hopkins como investigador Simons

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Novo estudo lança luz sobre o mistério das primeiras galáxias

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Os entusiastas da astronomia podem testemunhar a chuva de meteoros Draconídeas neste fim de semana

7 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Próximas missões da ISRO: Shukrayaan a Vênus e XPoSat

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários