Elefantes selvagens demonstram habilidades de resolução de problemas para obter comida

Individual wild elephants have been found to possess different levels of willingness and abilities to problem-solve in order to access food. A recent study conducted by scientists in Thailand documented the problem-solving skills of wild Asian elephants in the Salakpra Wildlife Sanctuary. The researchers observed a group of 77 elephants over a period of six months using motion-activated remote cameras.

The elephants were presented with puzzle boxes containing highly aromatic jackfruit, and they had to figure out how to open the boxes in order to access the fruit. The puzzle boxes had three differently configured compartments, and the elephants had to independently interact with the boxes to discover how to open each compartment. The researchers found that elephants that interacted with the puzzle boxes more frequently and persistently were more successful in retrieving food.

The study revealed that individual elephants demonstrated varying levels of innovation in their attempts to open the puzzle boxes. Some elephants showed more persistence and exploratory diversity, leading to greater success in accessing the food. In fact, five elephants were able to solve all three compartment types.

This research has important implications for understanding how animals think and innovate, especially in rapidly changing environments impacted by human presence. Wild elephants in Thailand often come into conflicts with villagers as they raid fields and orchards due to the loss of their natural habitat and encroachment on their territory. By studying the problem-solving abilities of elephants, researchers hope to gain insight into their cognitive flexibility and its potential impact on conservation management and human-elephant conflict mitigation.

Overall, this study highlights the intelligence and adaptability of wild elephants, shedding light on their capacity to problem-solve in their pursuit of food. It suggests that individual elephants have unique problem-solving skills, which may influence their ability to survive and thrive in changing environments.

Fontes:

– Animal Behaviour Journal

– Sarah Jacobson, Psychology Doctoral Candidate at City University of New York’s Graduate Center and Hunter College