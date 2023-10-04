Onde encontrar óculos de eclipse solar para o próximo eclipse solar

A solar eclipse will be visible across the Americas on Saturday, October 14. It will be a partial solar eclipse for most, with only a few locations experiencing an annular eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse. Regardless, it is crucial to protect your eyes when viewing the eclipse. Sunglasses are not safe for direct viewing of the sun. So, where can you find solar eclipse glasses? Here are some options.

If you want to purchase safe solar viewing gear online, there is still time, but supplies are running out, so act quickly. Additionally, there are five million pairs of solar protection glasses being distributed for free to 10,000 libraries across the U.S. as part of the Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries project.

To find a library near you that may be giving out free solar eclipse glasses, you can use an interactive map provided by the project. However, it’s important to note that glasses might not be available on the day of the eclipse, so it’s best to get in touch with your library as soon as possible.

Another option is to check with science museums, planetariums, or attend community events where free glasses may be distributed. A NASA-funded project called the Astronomical Society of the Pacific has created a network of Eclipse Ambassadors who will distribute glasses at these events, with a focus on underserved communities.

If you prefer to purchase solar eclipse glasses, the American Astronomical Society has provided a list of verified suppliers. Look for glasses from manufacturers such as American Paper Optics and Rainbow Symphony, and ensure they meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

Remember, regardless of your location, everyone should wear solar eclipse glasses to safely view the event. Enjoy the eclipse, and remember to protect your eyes.

Referências:

– Solar Eclipse Activities for Libraries project

– Astronomical Society of the Pacific

– American Astronomical Society Suppliers of Safe Solar Filters & Viewers list