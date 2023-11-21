Descoberta revolucionária lança luz sobre a natureza das estrelas Be

Scientists at the University of Leeds have made a ground-breaking discovery that could completely reshape our understanding of Be stars, some of the most significant and common stars in the universe. Previous assumptions held that Be stars mainly exist in double star systems, but new evidence suggests they may actually be part of triple star systems.

Led by Ph.D. student Jonathan Dodd and Professor René Oudmaijer, the researchers used data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite to analyze the motion of these stars across the night sky. Their observations indicated that Be stars have a lower rate of companions than expected, initially raising questions about their formation.

However, further investigation revealed that at larger separations, the rate of companion stars is similar between Be stars and other B stars. This led the researchers to infer that a third star is often present in these systems, prompting the companion star to move closer to the Be star. This close proximity enables the transfer of mass from one star to the other, resulting in the formation of the distinctive Be star disk.

This discovery challenges the previous consensus that the disks around Be stars are solely caused by the rapid rotation of the stars themselves. By considering the influence of triple star systems, the scientists have deepened our understanding of the formation and evolution of these intriguing objects.

“The fact that we do not see them might be because they are now too faint to be detected,” says Principal Investigator Prof Oudmaijer, suggesting that these companion stars may have become smaller and fainter after being stripped of their mass by the “vampire” Be star.

This research sheds new light on the complex dynamics of Be stars and highlights the need for further investigation into multiple star systems. By expanding our knowledge of these massive stars, we gain valuable insights into the broader processes of stellar evolution.

Perguntas frequentes

O que são estrelas Be?

Be stars are a subset of B stars that are characterized by the presence of a circumstellar disk made of gaseous material. These disks resemble the rings of Saturn in our own solar system.

Qual é o significado desta descoberta?

The discovery that Be stars may exist in triple star systems challenges previous assumptions about their formation and evolution. It provides valuable insights into the complex dynamics of these objects and deepens our understanding of stellar evolution more generally.

Como foi feita essa descoberta?

The researchers analyzed data from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, which tracks the motion of stars across the night sky. By observing the movements of Be stars, they were able to infer the presence of a third star in many cases, which influences the formation of the Be star disk.

What implications does this have for future research?

This discovery opens up new avenues for exploring the nature of Be stars and the role of multiple star systems in their formation. Further investigation is needed to fully understand the dynamics of these systems and the processes involved in the transfer of mass between stars.