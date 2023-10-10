Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

O potencial das ondas de Alfvén em domesticar elétrons fugitivos para energia de fusão

ByRoberto André

10 de Outubro, 2023
O potencial das ondas de Alfvén em domesticar elétrons fugitivos para energia de fusão

Harnessing the power of fusion holds great promise as a clean and virtually limitless source of energy. However, achieving a fusion reaction on Earth requires heating matter to extreme temperatures, creating a superheated plasma. The challenge lies in maintaining the stability of the plasma, as disruptions can occur, leading to the release of runaway electrons and damage to the reactor.

In a recent study, scientists from the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) proposed a solution to mitigate the damage caused by disruptions. By focusing on runaway electrons, which are one of the most detrimental components of disruptions, the researchers found that these electrons generate a unique type of electromagnetic wave within the plasma called Alfvén waves. These waves, first predicted by Swedish physicist Hannes Alfvén, act as brakes for the high-energy electrons, slowing down their potentially destructive growth.

The discovery of Alfvén waves provides hope for developing safer and more efficient fusion reactors. Their effectiveness in curbing the formation of runaway electrons depends on various plasma parameters, which can be influenced by reactor design. While there are no concrete proposals for implementation yet, the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France and the DIII-D and ASDEX Upgrade reactors are potential candidates for experimental applications.

This breakthrough not only honors Alfvén’s legacy, but also opens the door to a new era of fusion reactor design. As scientists continue to explore the potential of Alfvén waves, we may be one step closer to achieving clean and abundant energy through fusion.

Referência: Chang Liu et al, Simulação autoconsistente da excitação de modos próprios compressivos de Alfvén e difusão de elétrons descontrolados em interrupções de Tokamak, Phys. Rev. DOI: 2023/PhysRevLett.10.1103

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Compreendendo a importância dos cookies na privacidade online

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

A fragilidade dos sensores ambientais em áreas de alto risco

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

O lançamento da espaçonave Psyche da NASA pode ser adiado devido ao mau tempo

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Ciência

Compreendendo a importância dos cookies na privacidade online

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

A fragilidade dos sensores ambientais em áreas de alto risco

11 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

O lançamento da espaçonave Psyche da NASA pode ser adiado devido ao mau tempo

11 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

NASA descobre asteróide próximo à Terra 2023 TF4

11 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários