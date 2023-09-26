Solar eclipses can have significant effects on the structure and dynamics of Earth’s upper atmosphere, specifically the ionosphere. During an eclipse, the sudden reduction in solar radiation reaching the Earth’s atmosphere leads to various changes in the ionosphere. These changes have implications for radio communications and navigation systems that rely on the ionosphere for reflecting and refracting radio waves.

One of the main impacts of a solar eclipse on the ionosphere is a decrease in ionization. Solar radiation is a primary source of ionization in the ionosphere, and the reduction in solar radiation during an eclipse results in less ionization. This decrease in ionization can cause a temporary drop in the density of charged particles, particularly in the region of the ionosphere between 37 to 56 miles in altitude.

Additionally, an eclipse can lead to cooling of the upper atmosphere. The decrease in solar radiation causes a cooling effect, which can affect the temperature structure of the ionosphere. These temperature changes can cause variations in ionospheric densities and altitudes.

The reduction in ionization and cooling during an eclipse also leads to a decrease in electron density in the ionosphere. This decrease in electron density can affect the propagation of radio waves, especially in the high frequency range used for long-distance communication.

The sudden changes in ionospheric conditions during an eclipse can result in the formation of ionospheric anomalies, such as holes or depletions. These anomalies can disrupt radio signals and GPS navigation systems, impacting communication and navigation over the affected regions.

Researchers take advantage of solar eclipses to study the ionosphere and its response to changes in solar radiation. Various instruments, including ionosondes, GPS receivers, and radar systems, are used to measure and monitor ionospheric variations during an eclipse, contributing to our understanding of ionospheric dynamics.

It is important to note that the effects of solar eclipses on the ionosphere are usually temporary and localized to the regions experiencing the eclipse. Once the eclipse event is over and solar radiation levels return to normal, the ionosphere typically returns to its usual state.

In order to further investigate the impact of solar eclipses on the ionosphere’s structure and dynamics, HamSCI—the Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation—is hosting the Festivals of Eclipse Ionospheric Science in 2023 and 2024. These events aim to gather data from amateur radio operators and short wave listeners to aid in space physics research.

Fonte: NASA