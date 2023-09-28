Híbrido cão-raposa encontrado no Brasil destaca preocupações sobre populações de animais selvagens

A recent discovery of a dog-fox hybrid, known as a “dogxim,” in Brazil has raised concerns about the impact that pet dogs may have on wild animal populations and their survival. Until now, scientists believed that breeding between dogs and foxes was impossible. However, the identification of this hybrid suggests that their relatedness may be closer than previously thought.

The dog-fox hybrid was first noticed when it was hit by a car and taken to a wildlife rehabilitation facility. The staff at the facility observed a mix of physical and behavioral characteristics in the creature. While it had fox-like features such as pricked ears and a preference for eating small mammals, its barking resembled that of a dog. Genetic testing confirmed that the hybrid was the result of mating between a female pampas fox and a male domestic dog, making it the first documented case of a dog-fox hybrid.

Hybridization occurs when two species mate and produce offspring with mixed genetic ancestry. Normally, animals only mate with members of their own species, but sometimes, hybrids can occur. The genetic compatibility between species, as well as their behavioral and anatomical similarities, play a role in successful hybridization.

While some hybrids, like mules and ligers, are a result of human intervention, natural hybridization also occurs in the wild. Research suggests that approximately 25% of plant species and 10% of animal species have been affected by interbreeding. Hybrids can have both positive and negative consequences. They can contribute to the evolution of new species and promote adaptability, but they can also pose a threat to vulnerable or endangered populations by reducing their fitness and introducing genetic abnormalities.

The discovery of the dog-fox hybrid serves as a reminder of the increasing contact between wild and domestic species, possibly due to human settlements encroaching on natural habitats. This interaction can lead to disease transmission and impact biodiversity. Monitoring interactions between different species is crucial to protecting vulnerable populations and maintaining biodiversity.

While the dog-fox hybrid is a unique case, it highlights the importance of understanding the potential consequences of our dogs’ interactions with nature. Although the genetic distance between dogs and foxes makes the creation of dog-fox hybrids unlikely, this discovery serves as a reminder to be mindful of our pets’ impact on wildlife populations.

