Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

A última superlua do ano ilumina o céu

ByRoberto André

29 de Setembro, 2023
A última superlua do ano ilumina o céu

The last supermoon of the year will illuminate the night sky tonight, providing a spectacular sight for stargazers. This marks the end of a series of four supermoons in 2023, with two of them occurring in the month of July.

A supermoon, also known as a perigee-syzygy, refers to a full or new moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. During this time, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual.

Tonight’s supermoon is expected to shine brightly at 18:45 BST, captivating skywatchers with its radiant glow. As the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth, its luminosity will be enhanced, creating a mesmerizing celestial display.

Supermoon events have become highly anticipated and attract enthusiasts from all over the world. The unique phenomenon offers a rare opportunity to witness the beauty and grandeur of our celestial companion up close.

While the scientific significance of supermoons is still a subject of study, their visual impact is undeniable. The giant, glowing orb in the sky has long fascinated and inspired humans, fueling the imaginations of poets, artists, and dreamers throughout history.

Make sure to mark your calendars and find a clear spot to gaze at the sky tonight as the last supermoon of the year makes its appearance. It is a captivating experience that reminds us of the wonders and mysteries of the universe.

Source: [source name] (source URL)

Definições:
– Supermoon: A full or new moon that coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit.
– Perigee-syzygy: A term used to describe the alignment of the moon with the Earth and the sun, resulting in a full or new moon.

Fontes:
– [nome da fonte]
– [nome da fonte]

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Índia pousa com sucesso nave perto do Pólo Sul Lunar

1 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

China lançará Queqiao-2 para apoiar comunicações lunares

1 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Um adesivo vestível inovador para monitoramento contínuo de glicose

1 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Ciência

Índia pousa com sucesso nave perto do Pólo Sul Lunar

1 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

China lançará Queqiao-2 para apoiar comunicações lunares

1 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Um adesivo vestível inovador para monitoramento contínuo de glicose

1 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Um sensor eletroquímico flexível altamente sensível e estável para detecção de biomarcadores

1 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários