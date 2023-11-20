Galáxias Adolescentes: Desvendando a Química da Adolescência Cósmica

A recent study conducted by astrophysicists from Northwestern University, utilizing data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), sheds light on the chemical composition of “teenage galaxies.” These galaxies, which formed approximately two-to-three billion years after the Big Bang, have been revealed to be unusually hot and contain unexpected elements such as nickel, which are notoriously difficult to observe.

The findings of this study, which will be published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, are part of the ongoing Chemical Evolution Constrained using Ionized Lines in Interstellar Aurorae (CECILIA) Survey. Led by Allison Strom from Northwestern University, the researchers aim to understand how galaxies have evolved over the course of cosmic history.

Strom compares teenage galaxies to human teenagers, stating that both go through growth spurts and change during their formative years. By studying the chemical DNA of these galaxies during their adolescent phase, researchers gain insight into how they grew and how they will continue to evolve. The CECILIA Survey focuses on observing the spectra of distant galaxies, examining the amount of light across different wavelengths. This information reveals the key elements present in galaxies, helping astrophysicists understand past and future galactic activities.

The study conducted by Strom and her collaborators involved using the JWST to observe 33 distant teenage galaxies continuously for 30 hours. They then combined spectra from 23 of these galaxies to create a composite image, providing a deeper and more detailed understanding than any ground-based telescope could offer. The resulting spectrum yielded some surprises, including the presence of nickel, an element that is difficult to observe due to its rarity.

Furthermore, the study revealed that teenage galaxies have higher temperatures compared to their more mature counterparts. This indicates that the galaxies were substantially different and experienced unique conditions during their adolescence. Strom emphasizes the intrinsic link between the temperature and chemistry of galaxies, suggesting that the observed differences are a manifestation of the galaxies’ distinct chemical DNA.

This research contributes to our understanding of stellar evolution, providing insights into how galaxies grow and change over time. By studying teenage galaxies, scientists hope to uncover the processes that shape galaxies like our own Milky Way and determine why some appear “red and dead” while others continue to form stars.

The CECILIA Survey is a program that utilizes NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to study the chemistry of distant galaxies. By analyzing the spectra of these galaxies, researchers gain insight into their chemical composition and how they have evolved over time.

Teenage galaxies represent a crucial phase in galactic evolution, where significant growth and change occur. By studying the chemical DNA of these galaxies, astrophysicists can better understand the processes that shape galaxies and how they differ from one another.

Nickel is a rare element that is challenging to observe. Its presence in teenage galaxies suggests unique conditions or characteristics within these galaxies, shedding light on the behaviors and processes of stars within the galactic environment.

The higher temperatures observed in teenage galaxies provide additional evidence of their distinct chemical DNA. The temperature and chemistry of gas in galaxies are intrinsically linked, showcasing the different conditions and environments experienced during their adolescence.