Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Novo método de estimativa de estado permite previsões eficientes sem detalhes do modelo subjacente

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de Outubro, 2023
Novo método de estimativa de estado permite previsões eficientes sem detalhes do modelo subjacente

A new state-estimation method has been developed by mathematicians at the University of Toronto’s Institute for Aerospace Studies, allowing for efficient forecasts without the need for the details of an underlying model. The project, reported in the journal Nature, presents a significant advancement in the field of state estimation.

State estimation is a crucial technique used in various applications, such as monitoring industrial processes and tracking aircraft in flight. It involves describing the state of an object or system using available data. However, traditional methods require knowledge of the underlying model, which may not always be accessible or accurate.

The method developed by Kevin Course and Prasanth Nair is based on Bayesian inference, a statistical approach that uses prior information about a system and refines it with new data. Previous attempts at applying Bayesian inference to state estimation were computationally intensive. To overcome this challenge, Course and Nair utilized stochastic approximations, allowing for parallel computations and efficient forecasts.

The researchers’ state-estimation technique has potential implications for a wide range of fields where accurate forecasting is essential. By reconciling data noise and mathematical models, this method provides reliable estimates of the state of a system without requiring detailed knowledge of the underlying model.

The development of this efficient state-estimation method marks a significant advancement in the field, enabling more accurate forecasts and improving the safety and efficiency of various processes.

Fontes:
– Kevin Course et al, State estimation of a physical system with unknown governing equations, Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06574-8
– Brendan Keith, The technique that can find a system’s state through data alone, Nature (2023). DOI: 10.1038/d41586-023-03070-x

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

Ciência

Nave espacial Psyche da NASA embarca em missão ao asteróide metálico

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

O impacto de um eclipse solar nas condições climáticas

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

A nave espacial Psyche da NASA inicia jornada para o asteróide de metal

14 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Ciência

Nave espacial Psyche da NASA embarca em missão ao asteróide metálico

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

O impacto de um eclipse solar nas condições climáticas

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A nave espacial Psyche da NASA inicia jornada para o asteróide de metal

14 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

NASA revela primeiras amostras do asteroide Bennu

14 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários