Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Explosões rápidas de rádio causadas por “Starquakes” em estrelas de nêutrons, conclui estudo

ByRoberto André

12 de Outubro, 2023
Explosões rápidas de rádio causadas por “Starquakes” em estrelas de nêutrons, conclui estudo

Scientists at the University of Tokyo have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the mysterious origins of fast radio bursts (FRBs). FRBs are extremely powerful cosmic events that release an immense amount of energy in less than a second. Since their discovery in 2001, scientists have struggled to determine the source of these fleeting phenomena. However, the new study suggests that FRBs may be triggered by “starquakes” occurring on the surfaces of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are formed when a star approximately eight times the size of our Sun undergoes a supernova explosion. The core of the star collapses, resulting in a superdense neutron star. While all neutron stars possess magnetic fields billions of times stronger than Earth’s, some neutron stars, called magnetars, have fields even stronger, up to a thousand times more powerful.

The University of Tokyo researchers, Tomonori Totani and Yuya Tsuzuki, conducted an extensive analysis of almost seven thousand bursts from three different repeating FRBs. They compared this data to the time-energy correlation of Japanese earthquakes and solar flares observed by the Hinode satellite.

Contrary to previous studies, the researchers discovered remarkable similarities between the fast radio burst data and earthquake data. However, the data exhibited significant differences when compared to solar flares. These findings indicate that neutron stars have a solid crust, and sudden starquakes occurring in this crust release massive amounts of energy that manifest as fast radio bursts.

This study provides valuable insights into the complex nature of fast radio bursts and may pave the way for future research to uncover more about these enigmatic cosmic events and the fascinating properties of neutron stars.

Fontes:
– University of Tokyo: research study titled “Search for Energy Correlations between Fast Radio Bursts and Earthquakes/ Solar Flares”
– Hinode satellite: observations of solar flares

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Vida após o espaço: ajustando-se à gravidade e quebrando recordes

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Nave espacial Psyche da NASA embarca em missão ao asteróide metálico

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

O impacto de um eclipse solar nas condições climáticas

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Vida após o espaço: ajustando-se à gravidade e quebrando recordes

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Nave espacial Psyche da NASA embarca em missão ao asteróide metálico

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

O impacto de um eclipse solar nas condições climáticas

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A nave espacial Psyche da NASA inicia jornada para o asteróide de metal

14 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários