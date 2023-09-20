Nova maneira de produzir seda de aranha a partir de bichos-da-seda geneticamente modificados

Scientists in China have made a groundbreaking discovery in the production of spider silk by synthesizing it from genetically modified silkworms. The fibers produced are six times tougher than Kevlar, the material used in bulletproof vests. This study, published in the journal Matter, demonstrates a technique that could potentially be used to create an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic fibers such as nylon.

The researchers at Donghua University utilized silkworms due to their well-established rearing techniques and the fact that they naturally coat their own fibers with a protective layer, similar to spider silk. This offered a solution to the challenge faced in previous attempts to produce artificial spider silk, which failed to incorporate a protective layer to withstand humidity and sunlight exposure.

Junpeng Mi, the lead researcher, explains that spider silk has immense potential in various fields. The high mechanical performance of the fibers produced in this study makes them well-suited for surgical sutures, which are in high demand with over 300 million procedures carried out worldwide each year. Beyond that, these fibers could revolutionize garment production, creating more comfortable and durable materials. They could also find applications in smart materials, military gear, aerospace technology, and biomedical engineering.

To create the spider silk, the team introduced spider silk protein genes into the DNA of silkworms using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology. While challenging, the gene editing was successful, as indicated by the silkworms’ glowing eyes under a fluorescence microscope. The researchers also made modifications to ensure that the transgenic spider silk proteins interacted correctly with the proteins in the silkworm glands, allowing for proper fiber spinning.

This study represents a significant departure from previous research, as the team developed a “minimal basic structure model” of silkworm silk and employed the concept of “localization” to guide the modifications. The researchers are optimistic about the future commercialization of this technique.

In the next phase of their research, Mi plans to utilize the insights gained from this study to develop genetically modified silkworms capable of producing spider silk fibers from both natural and engineered amino acids. This opens up endless possibilities for engineered spider silk fibers, with over one hundred engineered amino acids holding boundless potential.

