Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Tempestades geomagnéticas afetam a capacidade de navegação das aves migratórias, conclui estudo

ByRoberto André

11 de Outubro, 2023
Tempestades geomagnéticas afetam a capacidade de navegação das aves migratórias, conclui estudo

Geomagnetic storms, which occur as a result of solar flares or coronal mass ejections, can impact the Earth’s magnetic fields and have an unexpected effect on migratory birds. A recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that migratory birds tend to stay on the ground during severe space weather events instead of flying, experiencing difficulty in navigation due to the disruption of the Earth’s magnetic field.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Michigan, analyzed a 23-year dataset of bird migration across the Great Plains, along with long-term data on space weather events from Doppler weather radar stations and magnetism measurement instruments. They found that the number of migrating birds flying during geomagnetic storms decreased by 9 to 17 percent. Birds that did fly also had trouble finding their way to their destination.

Birds and other animals use the Earth’s magnetic field to orient and navigate, relying on geographic variation in the inclination and intensity of the magnetic field. While this ability has mainly been studied in pigeons and small songbirds, it is believed to be present in many bird species.

During geomagnetic storms, birds that migrate at night face challenges in navigation, as they rely on celestial navigational cues along with the magnetic field. The study suggests that birds may get lost more often during certain geomagnetic conditions. It also found that birds were more likely to drift with the wind rather than exerting effort to fly in a specific direction during storms.

Further research is needed to understand the extent to which birds get lost during geomagnetic storms and the impact of drifting with the wind on their overall migration patterns. Nonetheless, this study sheds light on the intricate relationship between space weather events, the Earth’s magnetic field, and the behavior of migratory birds.

Fontes:
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2306317120

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

O Eclipse do “Anel de Fogo”: Um Espetáculo Celestial

14 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Eclipse solar 'anel de fogo' ilumina as Américas

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

NASA descobre água e carbono em amostra de asteroide

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

O Eclipse do “Anel de Fogo”: Um Espetáculo Celestial

14 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Eclipse solar 'anel de fogo' ilumina as Américas

14 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

NASA descobre água e carbono em amostra de asteroide

14 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Eclipse Solar nas Culturas Indígenas: Honrando a Tradição e os Ensinamentos Culturais

14 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários