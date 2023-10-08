Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Observatório Espacial Solar da Índia Aditya-L1 a caminho de alcançar o Ponto Lagrange Sol-Terra-1

ByRoberto André

8 de Outubro, 2023
Observatório Espacial Solar da Índia Aditya-L1 a caminho de alcançar o Ponto Lagrange Sol-Terra-1

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

Fontes:
– Organização Indiana de Pesquisa Espacial (ISRO)

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Elon Musk planeja pousar em Marte em três a quatro anos e expressa otimismo com o sucesso do lançamento da nave estelar

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Relembrando John Finnerty: um vislumbre do mundo em mudança de An Garda Siochana

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Pegadas humanas fossilizadas no Novo México podem ser a evidência mais antiga de humanos nas Américas

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Ciência

Elon Musk planeja pousar em Marte em três a quatro anos e expressa otimismo com o sucesso do lançamento da nave estelar

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Relembrando John Finnerty: um vislumbre do mundo em mudança de An Garda Siochana

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Pegadas humanas fossilizadas no Novo México podem ser a evidência mais antiga de humanos nas Américas

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Anéis de árvores antigas revelam enorme tempestade solar há 14,300 anos

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários