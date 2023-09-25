Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Sir Brian May apoia orgulhosamente a coleta bem-sucedida de amostras de asteróides da NASA

ByRoberto André

25 de Setembro, 2023
Sir Brian May apoia orgulhosamente a coleta bem-sucedida de amostras de asteróides da NASA

Sir Brian May, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist, expressed his immense pride in being part of the team that successfully collected NASA’s first asteroid samples from deep space. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft released a capsule containing approximately 250g of rocks and dust collected from asteroid Bennu during a flyby of Earth. This capsule safely landed in the Utah desert near Salt Lake City. Sir Brian played a crucial role in helping to identify the optimal location for the sample collection.

Although he couldn’t be present for the momentous occasion as he was rehearsing for a Queen tour, Sir Brian sent a heartfelt message of support to NASA and its dedicated team. He congratulated everyone involved in the mission for their hard work and wished them a happy sample return day. Sir Brian also praised his “dear friend” Dante Lauretta, with whom he collaborated on the creation of the book “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid,” a comprehensive 3D atlas of the asteroid.

This successful sample collection marks a significant milestone for both NASA and global space agencies, as it is the first mission of its kind since 2020. It underscores the advancements in space exploration and highlights the importance of studying asteroids to gain insights into the origins of our solar system and potential resources for future missions.

Fontes:
– NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft successfully collects sample from asteroid Bennu
– “Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid” by Brian May and Dante Lauretta

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

China elogia o histórico pouso da Índia na Lua

25 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia
Ciência

Uma exploração da translocação de mitigação e seus impactos nas rãs-pintadas de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Novo estudo examina os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos-pintados-de-Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Você perdeu

Ciência

China elogia o histórico pouso da Índia na Lua

25 de Setembro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Uma exploração da translocação de mitigação e seus impactos nas rãs-pintadas de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Novo estudo examina os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos-pintados-de-Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Estudando os impactos da translocação de mitigação em sapos manchados de Columbia

25 de Setembro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários