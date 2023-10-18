Vida urbana

Ciência

Nova simulação 3D fornece insights sobre a morfologia das Kilonovae

18 de Outubro, 2023
Nova simulação 3D fornece insights sobre a morfologia das Kilonovae

A groundbreaking three-dimensional (3D) computer simulation has successfully replicated spectroscopic features observed in a kilonova, shedding light on the aftermath of a merger between two neutron stars. The simulation, conducted by scientists at GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung and Queen’s University Belfast, accurately depicts the interactions between electrons, ions, and photons within the material expelled during the merger event, which determines the light observable through telescopes.

The simulation covers the complete process of a neutron-star merger, including neutron-capture nucleosynthesis, energy released by radioactive decay, and radiative transfer involving tens of millions of atomic transitions of heavy elements. By utilizing a 3D model, the simulation can accurately predict the observed light from any viewing angle. When viewed from a nearly perpendicular angle to the orbital plane of the two neutron stars, the simulated spectral distributions closely resemble the observed features of the kilonova AT2017gfo.

This achievement signifies a significant step forward in our understanding of the origins of heavy elements, such as platinum and gold, produced during neutron star mergers. Approximately half of the elements heavier than iron are generated in environments with extreme temperatures and neutron densities, conditions that occur during the merger and subsequent explosion of neutron stars. The ejected matter from this process produces unstable neutron-rich heavy nuclei, which eventually decay and release energy, resulting in a bright and rapidly fading emission of light.

While the 3D simulation provides valuable insights, further challenges lie ahead. Researchers need to account for the rate at which the spectral distribution changes over time and accurately describe the properties of late-stage ejected material. Future progress in this field will rely on high-quality atomic and nuclear experimental data, which will be made available by facilities like the FAIR.

The unprecedented agreement between the simulation and the observation of kilonova AT2017gfo deepens our understanding of the complex processes involved in neutron star mergers and the subsequent production of heavy elements. With continued advancements in this area, scientists will be able to make more precise predictions and unravel the conditions under which these elements were synthesized.

Source: The Astrophysical Journal Letters (2023) via Phys.org

By Gabriel Botha

