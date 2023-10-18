Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

O grafeno mostra propriedades eletrônicas únicas quando organizado em cinco camadas

ByRoberto André

18 de Outubro, 2023
O grafeno mostra propriedades eletrônicas únicas quando organizado em cinco camadas

A recent study from MIT has uncovered new electronic behavior in graphene when it is stacked in layers. Graphene, a one-atom-thick layer of carbon, is known for its strength and conductivity, and this new finding could lead to even more potential applications for the material.

The study found that stacking graphene in five layers in a specific pattern creates a “multiferroic” state, where it exhibits both unconventional magnetism and a specific type of electronic behavior. Multiferroic materials are rare and have the potential to be used in electronics to increase the speed of hard drives while reducing energy costs. Traditional magnetic hard drives rely on electric currents to switch microscopic magnets that represent binary data. However, if storage devices were made with multiferroic materials like stacked graphene, these magnets could be switched more efficiently and with less energy.

The researchers also discovered two unique properties of the layered graphene. Firstly, the electrons in the graphene coordinated their orbital motion, similar to planets circling in the same direction. Additionally, the electrons settled into electronic “valleys,” the lowest energy states available to them, and preferred to settle in one valley over the other. This coordination and preference for one valley is only observed in five-layer graphene.

The team was able to control both the magnetism and electronic properties of the graphene layers. This new discovery, which they called “ferro-valleytricity,” offers new insight into the behavior of graphene and opens up possibilities for designing more efficient storage devices.

Fontes:
– estudo do MIT

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Buracos negros podem existir em pares perfeitamente equilibrados, mostra estudo

20 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

Uma viagem ao asteróide 16 Psyche: explorando o nascimento do sistema solar

20 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Crânio de morcego de 50 milhões de anos atrás fornece uma nova visão sobre a evolução inicial dos morcegos

20 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Ciência

Buracos negros podem existir em pares perfeitamente equilibrados, mostra estudo

20 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

Uma viagem ao asteróide 16 Psyche: explorando o nascimento do sistema solar

20 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Crânio de morcego de 50 milhões de anos atrás fornece uma nova visão sobre a evolução inicial dos morcegos

20 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Estrela-do-mar juvenil coroa de espinhos pode resistir a ondas de calor, representando uma ameaça maior aos recifes de coral

19 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários