Archaeologists from the UK and Africa have discovered evidence of the world’s oldest human-built structure, which was constructed by an extinct species of humans approximately half a million years ago. The structure, made of worked timber, was found in southern Africa and is believed to have been used as an elevated trackway or platform across marshland or wetland areas. This discovery, at least twice as old as any other known human-made structure, is expected to change archaeologists’ understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities.

The structure was unearthed in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia and was just a small part of a prehistoric human presence on the southern bank of the Kalambo River. It was found near the world-famous Kalambo Falls and deep canyon. It is thought that the falls and the unique local topography attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the area, including the world’s first construction engineers and carpenters.

The area surrounding the falls included a fertile floodplain, marshland, lakes, waterways, riverine woodland, hillslopes covered in woodland, and a rainforest generated by the falls. These diverse environments would have attracted various types of animals, along with different plants, fruits, and nuts, which would have in turn attracted early humans.

The archaeologists have discovered a 1.4-meter section of a tree trunk and a tree stump, both of which were modified by prehistoric carpenters. The trunk was shaped to taper at both ends and had a U-shaped carved notch on its side. It was then placed horizontally on top of the shaped tree stump, effectively creating a “lock” that kept the trackway or platform elevated above the marsh. A large wooden wedge, likely for splitting timber, was also found nearby.

Various stone tools for cutting, chopping, and scraping have been unearthed, as well as a possible hearth for cooking. The ancient humans who lived in this area were Homo heidelbergensis, an extinct species that once inhabited Africa, western Asia, and Europe between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago.

The archaeological investigations have been conducted by researchers from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia over the past four years. Experts from Aberystwyth University used luminescence dating techniques to determine the age of the finds, which involved examining the last time minerals in the surrounding sand were exposed to sunlight.

This groundbreaking discovery will significantly contribute to our understanding of early human civilization and offers new insights into the cognitive abilities and technological advancements of our ancestors.

