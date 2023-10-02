Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Novo DNA e material de vidro cinco vezes mais leve e quatro vezes mais resistente que o aço

ByMampho Bréscia

2 de Outubro, 2023
Novo DNA e material de vidro cinco vezes mais leve e quatro vezes mais resistente que o aço

A recent discovery by researchers at the University of Connecticut and their partners has led to the creation of a new material that combines great strength and lightness, a rare combination. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize industries such as automotive and body armor. What makes this material even more remarkable is that it is made using DNA and glass.

The scientists achieved this feat by using a DNA scaffold to create a nanostructured silica material, similar to glass. The DNA scaffold acts as the skeleton of the material, providing a framework for the nanostructured silica to form. The researchers then coated the DNA scaffold with a thin layer of glass-like material. This combination of a DNA skeleton and a glass coating resulted in a material that is not only incredibly strong but also lightweight. In fact, it is five times lighter and four times stronger than steel.

Glass’s strength comes from its flawless structure, which can withstand immense pressures. By using nano-sized pieces of glass, the researchers were able to ensure that the material remained flawless. The low density of glass compared to metals and ceramics also contributes to the material’s strength and lightness.

The use of self-assembling DNA in the creation of this material is similar to how Magna-Tiles work. Specific pieces of DNA with certain lengths and chemical properties naturally come together to form the skeleton of the material. The DNA skeleton, coated with an ultra-thin layer of glass, creates a material that is not only structurally strong but also lightweight due to the empty spaces within.

This groundbreaking material demonstrates the potential of combining DNA and glass in creating strong yet lightweight materials. It opens up possibilities for advancements in various industries, from transportation to protective gear.

Fonte:
– Universidade de Connecticut
- Universidade Columbia
– Laboratório Nacional de Brookhaven

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

Descoberto novo método para produção de uréia com eficiência energética

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Antiga técnica arquitetônica inspira nova abordagem para melhorar o desempenho da estrutura metal-orgânica

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

A importância de gerenciar preferências de cookies para uma experiência na Web personalizada

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Descoberto novo método para produção de uréia com eficiência energética

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Antiga técnica arquitetônica inspira nova abordagem para melhorar o desempenho da estrutura metal-orgânica

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A importância de gerenciar preferências de cookies para uma experiência na Web personalizada

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Pesquisadores sul-coreanos protestam contra cortes propostos pelo governo no orçamento de pesquisa

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários