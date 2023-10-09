Vida urbana

Ciência

Agência Espacial Russa relata vazamento no módulo Nauka na Estação Espacial Internacional

9 de Outubro, 2023
The Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos, announced on Monday that there has been a leak in the backup cooling system of the Nauka module on the International Space Station (ISS). The Nauka module is a multipurpose module used for various research and experiments.

The leak in the backup cooling system is used to regulate onboard temperatures for astronauts. However, Roscosmos assures that both the crew and the station are not in any immediate danger. Astronauts are currently assessing the situation and working on resolving the issue.

This is not the first time that the Russian space program has encountered a leak in space. In late 2020, a leak occurred in a Soyuz crew capsule, resulting in the replacement of the spacecraft and a delayed return trip for the crew. Additionally, a Russian Progress cargo spacecraft also experienced a coolant leak in the following months.

NASA, the American space agency that manages the ISS in collaboration with Russia, has not yet provided a comment on the recent leak in the Nauka module.

It is crucial for the ISS and its crew to maintain a stable and safe environment in space. Leaks and malfunctions pose challenges that require immediate attention and resolution to ensure the well-being of the astronauts and the proper operation of the space station.

Fontes:
– “Russia’s Space Agency Reports Leak in Backup Cooling System on Nauka Module on International Space Station” (Source)
– NASA (No comment available at the time of writing)

Note: Definitions of terms used in the article:
– Nauka module: A multipurpose module used for research and experiments on the International Space Station.
– Roscosmos: A agência espacial russa responsável pela exploração e investigação espacial.
– ISS: The International Space Station, a habitable space station in low Earth orbit.
– Soyuz crew capsule: A spacecraft used by Roscosmos to transport astronauts to and from the ISS.
– Progress cargo spacecraft: An unmanned spacecraft used by Roscosmos for resupply missions to the ISS.

