Encontrando fluxos estelares: o papel do telescópio espacial Nancy Grace Roman da NASA

18 de Outubro, 2023
Astronomers have long been fascinated by stellar streams, faint bands of stars that orbit galaxies. These streams provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of galaxies. To detect and study these stellar streams, astronomers employ various techniques, one of which involves reversing the light and dark in images, similar to negative images, but stretched to highlight the faint streams.

Color images of nearby galaxies are superposed to scale, showcasing the easily visible disks surrounded by enormous halos of hot gas sprinkled with sporadic stars. These shadowy regions encase each galaxy and are key indicators of stellar streams.

However, current observations have limitations. The upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, developed by NASA, is expected to revolutionize our understanding of stellar streams. The telescope will resolve individual stars, enabling a deeper understanding of each stream’s stellar populations.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will also allow astronomers to study stellar streams in a wider variety of galaxies. By observing streams of various sizes in different galaxies, scientists can gain insight into the diversity and origins of these structures.

Stellar streams are instrumental in studying the formation and evolution of galaxies. They are remnants of smaller galaxies that were torn apart by the gravitational forces of larger galaxies. By analyzing the properties of stellar streams, astronomers can uncover the complex interactions between galaxies throughout cosmic history.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope represents a significant advancement in our ability to study stellar streams. Its capabilities in resolving individual stars and observing a larger sample of galaxies will contribute to our understanding of these fascinating features and shed light on the mysteries of galactic evolution.

