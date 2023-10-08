Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Uma visão rara: o eclipse solar do 'anel de fogo' iluminará partes do oeste dos Estados Unidos

ByMampho Bréscia

8 de Outubro, 2023
Uma visão rara: o eclipse solar do 'anel de fogo' iluminará partes do oeste dos Estados Unidos

Prepare to witness a celestial phenomenon known as the ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse. Set to occur on Saturday, October 14, 2023, parts of the western United States will be treated to this spectacular event. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon will position itself in front of the sun, partially obscuring its light and creating a brilliant ring or annulus. Unlike a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, the moon is not large enough to fully obscure the sunlight during an annular eclipse.

The eclipse will be visible in specific areas starting with Eugene and Medford in Oregon at 9:15 a.m. The eclipse will then be observable in Elko, Nevada at 9:22 a.m., and later in southern Utah. Albuquerque, Roswell, Midland, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi are among the other locations where the eclipse will be visible. However, only narrow regions of Oregon, Texas, Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and Brazil will experience the full ring of fire. The rest of the contiguous United States will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

Annular solar eclipses are exceedingly rare. The last time the United States experienced one was on May 20, 2012, across Texas and Southwest. The next annular solar eclipse is predicted to occur in 2046, but only small portions of southern Oregon, northern California, extreme northwest Nevada, and southwest Idaho will have the opportunity to witness it.

It is crucial to take proper precautions when viewing the eclipse. To avoid permanent eye damage, it is recommended to wear protective eclipse glasses. Alternatively, you can create a “pinhole projector” to safely observe an image of the sun or look for natural projections of light through the leaves of trees.

Experience this rare celestial event and marvel at the enchanting ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse, a spectacle that will captivate those lucky enough to witness it firsthand.

Fontes:
– [Source Article](sourcearticle.com)
– [Hindustan Times](hindustantimes.com)

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

MIT desenvolve dispositivo implantável para tratamento de diabetes tipo 1

9 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

A história geológica da Zelândia: o continente oculto da Terra

9 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

Geólogo descobre placa tectônica até então desconhecida chamada Ponto

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia

Você perdeu

Ciência

MIT desenvolve dispositivo implantável para tratamento de diabetes tipo 1

9 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

A história geológica da Zelândia: o continente oculto da Terra

9 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

Geólogo descobre placa tectônica até então desconhecida chamada Ponto

9 de Outubro, 2023 Mampho Bréscia 0 Comentários
Ciência

Cidade de Nova York afundando devido a vários fatores, revelam imagens de satélite

9 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários