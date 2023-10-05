Vida urbana

Equidnas: comunicando-se por meio de vocalizações

ByRoberto André

5 de Outubro, 2023
Researchers from Curtin University in Perth, Australia have made an exciting discovery about the communication habits of echidnas. For the first time, recordings of echidnas producing various sounds, such as cooing, grunting, and wheezing, have been obtained. This breakthrough sheds light on how these unique creatures behave and interact with one another.

Dr. Christine Cooper, who has been studying echidnas at Dryandra National Park, expressed her excitement about the findings. Initially, when they first heard the sounds, they were unable to record them, but they now have audio evidence confirming that echidnas possess vocal capabilities. This knowledge marks a crucial development in understanding these fascinating animals.

One possible explanation for the vocalizations could be mating behavior. The sounds primarily occur during the breeding season, leading researchers to speculate that they are meant to attract potential mates. However, further investigation is needed to decipher the specific meanings behind these vocalizations.

To capture the sounds, the research team utilized handheld microphones and placed cameras and microphones near a frequently visited echidna cave entrance. This method allowed them to collect audio and visual data from the animals in their natural habitat.

The recordings are described by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) as “cooing, grunting, and wheezing.” Although the precise interpretation may vary, one can envision these sounds as resembling a mix of a dove cooing and a miniature horse neighing. Regardless of how they are characterized, these vocalizations add to the undeniable charm of echidnas.

Understanding how echidnas communicate is a significant step toward gaining insight into their complex social dynamics. With this newfound knowledge, researchers can delve deeper into the behaviors and interactions of these remarkable monotremes.

Fonte:
– Corporação Australiana de Radiodifusão (ABC)

