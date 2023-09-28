Cientistas mapeiam o sistema visual inicial de minúscula vespa parasita

Neuroscientists at the Flatiron Institute in New York City have successfully mapped out the early visual system of a microscopic parasitic wasp. Using advanced imaging techniques, the researchers reconstructed the entire system—from the wasp’s eyes to the neurons in its brain—at the synaptic level, making it the first time that such a system has been fully reconstructed from a single specimen.

Despite its tiny size, the wasp exhibits complex behaviors such as flight, highlighting the remarkable complexity of its small brain. The neuroscientists involved in the study were amazed by the level of complexity present in such a tiny brain. They found that the wasp’s brain is similar to larger brains but simpler and smaller.

The researchers believe that studying the brains of insects can provide valuable insights into the workings of larger brains, including the human brain. By understanding the principles behind neuronal circuits in insects, scientists can apply this knowledge to advancing artificial intelligence tools. The capabilities of the human brain exceed those of artificial intelligence, and by uncovering the “secret sauce” of biology, researchers hope to build better AI.

The team at the Flatiron Institute collaborated with researchers from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus and Moscow State University for this study. They chose the parasitic wasp Megaphragma viggianii as the subject for their research due to its microscopic size and its ability to fly and locate the eggs of thrips, an insect on which it lays its own eggs.

Mapping the early visual system of the wasp was a significant challenge for the researchers, who used ion beams and electron microscopes to create a detailed map. Previous methods involved using multiple specimens, which led to variations between individual maps. This breakthrough allows for a comprehensive understanding of how different parts of the wasp’s eye contribute to its sight.

In the future, the researchers plan to expand their mapping efforts to the wasp’s full brain. They believe that by studying the most basic brains in the animal kingdom, they can identify the rules and mechanisms that govern complex behaviors, offering insights into brain function and potentially enhancing AI technology.

