Astronauta da NASA e cosmonautas russos retornam à Terra após missão espacial que quebrou recorde

ByRoberto André

27 de Setembro, 2023
Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully completed a groundbreaking 371-day mission in space and returned to Earth on Wednesday. Their extraordinary journey covered a distance of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth, setting a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.

The team safely undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and landed in Kazakhstan, bringing an end to a mission that was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an unexpected leak in the Russian spacecraft detected in December 2022.

Frank Rubio, who launched into space on September 21, 2022, surpassed the previous record for the longest single United States spaceflight on September 11, 2023, which was previously held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for 355 days.

During his time aboard the ISS, Rubio made significant contributions to various scientific investigations. These included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight conditions and examining the effects of exercise on humans during extended missions. The findings from Rubio’s research will provide valuable insights as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions.

Despite the challenges and the unexpected extension of their mission, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin remained dedicated to their work, advancing our understanding of life in space. Their remarkable achievements have not only contributed to scientific knowledge but have also set a new benchmark for future astronauts.

Fontes:
- NASA

