Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

Missão Luna-25 da Rússia termina em acidente devido a mau funcionamento da unidade de controle

ByMampho Bréscia

3 de Outubro, 2023
Missão Luna-25 da Rússia termina em acidente devido a mau funcionamento da unidade de controle

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

Fontes:
– [Fonte 1]
– [Fonte 2]

By Mampho Bréscia

post relacionado

Ciência

Descoberto novo método para produção de uréia com eficiência energética

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

Antiga técnica arquitetônica inspira nova abordagem para melhorar o desempenho da estrutura metal-orgânica

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André
Ciência

A importância de gerenciar preferências de cookies para uma experiência na Web personalizada

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Descoberto novo método para produção de uréia com eficiência energética

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Antiga técnica arquitetônica inspira nova abordagem para melhorar o desempenho da estrutura metal-orgânica

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

A importância de gerenciar preferências de cookies para uma experiência na Web personalizada

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Pesquisadores sul-coreanos protestam contra cortes propostos pelo governo no orçamento de pesquisa

5 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários