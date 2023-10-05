Vida urbana

Revelando novas tecnologias e o poder da IA

Ciência

O papel dos sesquiterpenos na formação de nuvens: percepções para o clima da Terra

ByRoberto André

5 de Outubro, 2023
O papel dos sesquiterpenos na formação de nuvens: percepções para o clima da Terra

Researchers at Switzerland’s Paul Scherrer Institute have discovered that a family of organic compounds known as sesquiterpenes could have a much larger impact on cloud formation than previously believed. These compounds are released by trees when they come under stress, reacting with ozone and other compounds in the atmosphere to form ultra-low-volatility organic compounds (ULVOCs).

Under certain conditions, ULVOCs can grow large enough for water droplets to condense on their surfaces, leading to cloud formation. Clouds have significant effects on Earth’s climate, so it is crucial to understand the role of ULVOCs in climate models. The most important molecules involved in ULVOC formation are isoprene, monoterpene, and sesquiterpene. However, measuring sesquiterpenes is challenging due to their quick reaction with ozone and their lower frequency compared to the other substances.

A team of scientists, led by Lubna Dada, conducted a study at CERN’s Cosmics Leaving Outdoor Droplets (CLOUD) chamber in Geneva to examine the ability of sesquiterpenes to form ULVOCs. The chamber allowed them to simulate atmospheric conditions and measure the rates of cloud formation. The results showed that even a small increase in the concentration of sesquiterpene doubled the cloud formation rate.

As sesquiterpenes have a higher molecular weight than isoprene and monoterpene, they form solid particles more easily, making them essential for cloud formation. Therefore, including the cloud-forming influence of sesquiterpenes in climate models is crucial for more accurate predictions of cloud formation and its impact on Earth’s atmosphere.

The study also paves the way for future research into the impact of emissions from other manmade compounds on the climate. Understanding the changes brought about by industrialization and the mixture of anthropogenic gases with the natural atmosphere will provide valuable insights into the past and future of Earth’s climate.

Fontes:

– Avanços da Ciência

– Paul Scherrer Institute

By Roberto André

post relacionado

Ciência

Missão de foguete da NASA liderada por cientista de origem indiana para estudar os efeitos do eclipse solar anular na atmosfera superior da Terra

7 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciência

O impacto do satélite BlueWalker 3 na astronomia: novas descobertas e preocupações

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ciência

A importância do consentimento e da privacidade dos cookies no marketing online

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André

Você perdeu

Ciência

Missão de foguete da NASA liderada por cientista de origem indiana para estudar os efeitos do eclipse solar anular na atmosfera superior da Terra

7 de Outubro, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentários
Ciência

O impacto do satélite BlueWalker 3 na astronomia: novas descobertas e preocupações

7 de Outubro, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentários
Ciência

A importância do consentimento e da privacidade dos cookies no marketing online

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários
Ciência

Penhascos Cósmicos: Revelando o Nascimento Estelar Oculto

7 de Outubro, 2023 Roberto André 0 Comentários